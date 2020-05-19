India coronavirus infections surge past 100,000, deaths top 3,000

May 19 (Reuters) - The number of coronavirus cases in India surged past 100,000 on Tuesday, with the rate of growth of new infections showing little sign of slowing despite a strict weeks-long lockdown.

India’s Health Ministry reported total cases stood at 101,139 and deaths at 3,163.

New cases have continued to rise by an average of over 4,000 each day over the past week. India officially extended its lockdown on Sunday to May 31, although several states indicated they would allow businesses to reopen. (Reporting By Jane Wardell; editing by Richard Pullin)