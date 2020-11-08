India daily coronavirus cases run at nearly half September peak

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask is seen among people at a crowded market amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File photo

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India counted 45,674 new cases of the coronavirus, taking total cases to 8.5 million, health ministry data showed on Sunday as the daily increase remained at half the peak seen in September despite a series of religious festivals.

India has the second-highest caseload in the world, behind the United States, which has 9.91 million cases.

Deaths rose by 559, the health ministry said, taking total mortalities to 126,121.

The Hindu festival of lights, Diwali, falls this week, raising fears that one of the most social religious holidays on India’s calendar could lead to a faster spread of infections.