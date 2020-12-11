India hits 9.8 million coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a man during a rapid antigen testing campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

(Reuters) - India recorded 29,398 new coronavirus infections, data from the health ministry showed on Friday, continuing its trend of declining daily cases.

India has recorded 9.8 million cases so far, the world’s second-highest number of infections, but daily numbers have dipped steadily since hitting a peak in September.

Deaths rose by 414, with the total now at 142,186, the ministry said.