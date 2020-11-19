India nears nine million coronavirus cases

A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a woman amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a wholesale market, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India recorded 45,576 new cases of the coronavirus, taking total infections to 8.96 million, data from the health ministry said on Thursday.

The South Asian nation has the world’s second-highest number of COVID-19 infections, after the United States, but cases have been falling since hitting a peak in September.

Deaths rose by 585, with the total now at 131,578, the ministry said.