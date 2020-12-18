India records 22,890 new coronavirus cases

A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a woman amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on a street in New Delhi, India, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India recorded 22,890 new coronavirus infections, the health ministry said on Friday, taking its overall tally to 20,000 short of the 10-million mark.

India has recorded the world’s second-highest number of infections behind the United States, but numbers have dipped steadily since hitting a peak in September. Daily cases were below 30,000 for the fifth straight day on Friday.

Deaths rose by 338, taking the total to 144,789, the health ministry said.