India records 32,080 new coronavirus cases

A health worker in a personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a woman amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India reported 32,080 new cases of the coronavirus, taking its total to 9.74 million, data from the federal health ministry showed on Wednesday.

India has the world’s second-highest caseload, but daily infections have dipped steadily since hitting a peak in September. Of its 9.74 million total cases, around 370,000 are active patients, currently infected with COVID-19.

Daily cases have stayed below the 50,000-mark since Nov. 8, despite a busy festival season that saw crowded markets and streets.

Deaths rose by 402, the ministry said, with the total now at 141,360.