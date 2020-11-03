India records 38,310 new coronavirus cases

A man walks past a graffiti amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India recorded 38,310 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 8.27 million, health ministry data showed on Tuesday.

It was the ninth straight day that infections numbered fewer than 50,000, as cases have dipped from a September peak, but experts warn the current season of festivals could lead to another spike.

Deaths rose by 490, carrying the toll to 123,097, the ministry added.

