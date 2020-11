A health worker wearing a protective face mask checks the temperature of a woman while conducting door to door survey to identify symptomatic people amid a spike in the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, in New Delhi, India, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India recorded 44,489 new coronavirus infections, data from the health ministry showed on Thursday, the 19th straight day that single-day cases have stayed below the 50,000 mark.

India’s coronavirus tally now stands at 9.27 million, the second-highest in the world, after the United States.

Deaths rose by 524, taking the total to 135,223.