India records 48,268 new coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a man amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a testing center in New Delhi, India October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s coronavirus caseload stood at 8.1 million on Saturday, with 48,268 new cases being recorded in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.

India has the world’s second-highest caseload, behind only the United States, but new infections have seen a dip since September.

Deaths rose up by 551, taking total mortalities to 121,641, the health ministry said.