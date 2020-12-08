India reports lowest daily rise in coronavirus cases since July 10

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a swab from a man during a testing campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a residential area in Ahmedabad, India, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India reported 26,567 new coronavirus infections, data from the health ministry showed on Tuesday, the lowest daily increase since July 10, according to a Reuters tally.

Daily cases have been falling in India since hitting a peak in September. The country has 9.7 million cases, second-highest caseload in the world after the United States.

Deaths rose by 385, the health ministry said, with the total now at 140,958.