India reports over 31,000 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since Nov 17

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) checks the temperature of a passenger at a railway station, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India recorded 31,118 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily tally since Nov. 17, data from the health ministry showed on Tuesday.

India now has 9.46 million COVID-19 infections, but the number of new daily cases has stayed below the 50,000 mark since Nov. 7 despite a busy festival season last month, according to a Reuters tally.

Deaths rose by 482, bringing the total to 137,621.