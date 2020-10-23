India's coronavirus cases tally hits 7.8 million

People are seen at a market amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the old quarters of Delhi, October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s coronavirus infections reached a total of 7.76 million, with 54,366 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours, data from the federal health ministry showed on Friday.

The world’s second-most populous country also has the world’s second-highest caseload, behind the United States, which has 8.3 million infections so far.

Deaths in India have been relatively low, with 117,306 mortalities from the coronavirus, out of which 690 were reported in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.