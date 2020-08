MUMBAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - India’s death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 50,000 on Monday, as infection numbers surged and total cases were nearly at 2.65 million.

The country reported a daily jump of 57,981 infections, taking the total to nearly 2.65 million, third only behind the United States and Brazil. The death toll jumped by 941, with the total now 50,921. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)