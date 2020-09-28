India's coronavirus infections cross six million

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks leave the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Mumbai, India, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India’s coronavirus case tally topped 6 million after it reported 82,170 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed on Monday.

Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 1,039 in the last 24 hours to 95,542, the ministry said, which is 1.6% of total cases.

Globally, India has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases, behind the United States where infections crossed 7 million last week.