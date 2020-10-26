India's coronavirus infections rise by 45,148

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a graffiti of a girl wearing a protective mask amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File photo

(Reuters) - India’s total coronavirus infections stood at 7.91 million on Monday, having risen by 45,148 cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed.

The world’s second-most populous country also has the second-highest number of infections after the United States, which has around 8.1 million.

However, India recorded its lowest death toll in about four months on Monday with 480 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 119,014.