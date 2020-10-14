India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.24 million

A worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) sanitizes seats inside the Inox Leisure movie theatre ahead of its reopening, amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India’s tally of coronavirus infections rose by 63,509 in the last 24 hours to stand at 7.24 million on Wednesday, health ministry data showed.

Deaths from COVID-19 infections rose by 730 to 110,586, the ministry said.

India crossed the 7 million mark on Sunday, adding a million cases in just 13 days. It has the world’s second-highest tally after the United States, where the figure is nearing 8 million.