India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.4 million

FILE PHOTO: A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a person at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease, in New Delhi, India October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India’s tally of coronavirus infections stood at 7.37 million on Friday, having risen by 63,371 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed.

Deaths from COVID-19 infections rose by 895 to 112,161, the ministry said.

India crossed the 7-million mark on Sunday, adding a million cases in just 13 days. It has the world’s second-highest tally after the United States, where the figure is nearing 8 million.