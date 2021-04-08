RPT-India reports record 126,789 new COVID-19 cases

(Repeats to more subscribers.)

NEW DELHI, April 8 (Reuters) - India reported a record-high 126,789 new COVID-19 cases, health ministry data showed on Thursday, with much of the country struggling to contain a second surge in coronavirus infections.

Deaths rose by 685, taking the tally to 166,862, the data showed.

India’s overall caseload reached 12.9 million, the third-most affected globally, behind the United States and Brazil. (Reporting by Neha Arora and Nallur Sethuraman Editing by Shri Navaratnam)