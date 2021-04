Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping offered to help India fight against the coronavirus pandemic, state media reported on Friday.

Xi also expressed his condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“China is willing to enhance cooperation with India on fighting COVID-19 and provide support and assistance to India,” state television quoted Xi as saying.