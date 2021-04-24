India's Bharat Biotech to supply Covaxin to states, hospitals at Rs 600-1,200 per dose

FILE PHOTO: Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi//File Photo/File Photo

(Reuters) - India’s Bharat Biotech said on Saturday that it will supply Covaxin directly to state governments at 600 rupees per dose, while it will supply the vaccine directly to private hospitals at 1,200 rupees per dose.

In a tweet, the company said it will develop, manufacture and supply Covaxin to India's central government at 150 rupees per dose. bit.ly/2S1W3zC

The company added that more than 50% of its vaccine capacities have been reserved for supply to the central government.