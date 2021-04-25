Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal extends lockdown by a week

Slideshow ( 5 images )

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday the city state would continue to be under a lockdown till May 3, as coronavirus cases rise steeply.

India’s number of cases surged by 349,691 in the past 24 hours, the fourth straight day of record peaks, and hospitals in Delhi and across the country are turning away patients after running out of medical oxygen and beds.