FILE PHOTO: A patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) gets treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in New Delhi, India April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Some hospitals in the Indian capital of New Delhi have run out of oxygen, putting lives at risk, the city’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday, as the city was in the grip of surging coronavirus infections.

“After some time, saving lives would be difficult,” Sisodia said in a televised address.