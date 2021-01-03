India likely to approve two-dose regimen for COVID vaccines, four weeks apart - sources

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) checks the temperature of a passenger at a railway station, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s drugs regulator is likely to approve administering two doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine and another locally-developed one by Bharat Biotech, each four weeks apart, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

Experts at India’s Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) have already approved the vaccines and a final decision is expected to be announced by the agency’s chief at a news conference scheduled on Sunday.

Calls to CDSCO were unanswered outside regular business hours.