India tells foreign partners local vaccine demand rising

FILE PHOTO: An elderly man receives a dose of COVISHIELD, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at Max Super Speciality Hospital, in New Delhi, India, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has told its international vaccine partners that domestic demand is rising due to an increase in infections, the foreign minister said on Friday, confirming that local needs will now be prioritised.

“In the coming weeks and months ... obviously there will be a demand spike and obviously people are preparing for it,” Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told the Times Network’s India Economic Enclave.

“In many cases we have told our international partners that ...COVID rates are going up in India, we are expanding our own vaccination (programme), so we are sure you will understand that at this time we have to purpose it much more focused at where we are.”