NEW DELHI, May 15 (Reuters) - Airport Authority of India (AAI) on Friday issued passenger guidelines for a possible resumption of domestic flights that included compulsory registering of passengers on a contact tracing mobile application.

“With the possibility of resumption of domestic flights soon, AAI has released some steps that must be followed so passengers are fully geared up while traveling,” the government-owned body said in a tweet. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Kevin Liffey)