BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will “in the coming days” deliver medical equipment to India to help the country contain a surge in coronavirus infections, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The equipment to be airlifted to India includes mobile stations for the production of oxygen as well as ventilators.