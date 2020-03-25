India's GSPC to cancel LNG tender for import of 11 cargoes - co exec

NEW DELHI, March 25 (Reuters) - India’s Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC) has cancelled a tender to import 11 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for deliveries in May 2020 to March 2021, a company source said.

“We have decided to cancel the tender and we will inform the suppliers tomorrow,” said the source, who declined to be identified as he is not authorised to speak to media.

No immediate comment was available from GSPC.

Indian gas importers have issued force majeure notice to suppliers as domestic gas demand and port operations are hit by a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, industry sources told Reuters.

India imposed a sweeping lockdown of its 1.3 billion people on Wednesday for 21 days, and is only allowing the supply of essential commodities. The move prompted several industries to shut operations and some ports in the country to declare force majeure. ] (Reporting by Nidhi Verma, editing by Louise Heavens)