India

22 patients die at Indian hospital from lack of oxygen - government official

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - At least 22 patients died at a public hospital in India’s western Maharashtra state when their oxygen supply ran out after a leak in the tank on Wednesday, a government official said.

“The oxygen tank had a leak while refilling, and that caused deaths of 22 patients,” Suraj Mandhare, an official in the Nashik district of Maharashtra, told Reuters, adding that the hospital was treating COVID-19 patients.

Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; Editing by Andrew Heavens

