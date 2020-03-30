India's HPCL invokes force majeure on Iraqi oil - industry source

NEW DELHI, March 30 (Reuters) - Indian refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd has issued a force majeure notice to Iraq’s Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) to cancel two oil cargoes as local fuel demand is hit by lockdown to stem spread of coronavirus, an industry source said.

State-run HPCL was scheduled to lift these cargoes containing one million barrels each in the first half of April, this source said. The source did not wish to be identified citing confidentiality.

No immediate comment was available from HPCL. SOMO could not be immediately reached for comments.