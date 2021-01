FILE PHOTO: Health workers prepare a vaccination room inside a classroom of a school, which has been converted into a temporary COVID-19 vaccination centre in Ahmedabad, India, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian health authorities are ready to roll out a COVID-19 vaccination programme by next week, the country’s top health official said on Tuesday, days after the drug regulator gave emergency approval to two vaccines.

The government would make the final decision on precisely when to start it, federal health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.