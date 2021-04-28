Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
India

India's Maharashtra state may extend lockdown until mid-May - minister

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Slideshow ( 3 images )

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s western state of Maharashtra, home to the financial capital Mumbai, may extend its lockdown by a fortnight until mid-May to try to halt a rise in coronavirus cases, the state’s health minister said on Wednesday.

The state will not go through with a plan to open vaccinations to everyone aged over 18 from May 1 due to a shortage of doses, Rajesh Tope told reporters.

Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up