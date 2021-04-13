Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
India's Maharashtra state imposes 15-day lockdown to slow COVID-19 spread

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: People wait in a line to enter a supermarket amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s richest state, Maharashtra, will be under lockdown from Wednesday night for 15 days to slow rising coronavirus infections, its chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday.

Maharashtra, home to India’s financial capital Mumbai and the country’s most industrial state, has been the country’s worst hit state, accounting for about a quarter of its 13.5 million cases.

Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Writing by Sudarshan Varadhan; editing by John Stonestreet

