NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India will have to keep COVID-19 vaccinations for certain age groups, despite calls from many states to extend the shots to younger people.

India is currently only vaccinating people above 45 years of age and front line workers.