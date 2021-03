FILE PHOTO: Healthcare workers watch Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing them through video conferencing to launch one of the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaigns at a government-run hospital in Kolkata, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India needs to take quick and decisive steps soon to stop an emerging second “peak” of COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

“If we don’t stop the growing pandemic right here, then a situation of a nationwide outbreak can get created,” Modi told a virtual conference of leaders of Indian states.