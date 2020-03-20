Indian stock, commodity markets to remain open -Maharashtra health minister

MUMBAI, March 20 (Reuters) - Indian stock and commodity markets as well as central government offices will be excluded from lockdowns, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope told Reuters on Friday.

Earlier, the chief minister of the westerly state of Maharashtra had announced that all shops and offices except those providing essential services in the country’s financial capital Mumbai and other key cities such as Pune and Nagpur would remain closed until March 31 in an attempt to restrict the spread of coronavirus.

“Banks, stocks and commodity exchanges are excluded from the restrictions. Central government offices will also remain operational in Mumbai,” Tope said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Jason Neely)