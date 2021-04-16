India government says it will supply around 17,000 MT of oxygen to states worst-hit by COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker carries oxygen cylinders at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, India, April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government said on Friday it will supply 17,092 MT of medical oxygen in a dozen states where the virus is surging, including Maharashtra and capital city of Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked state to source medical oxygen from industrial plants, as supplies across the country have fallen short of meeting a demand surge due to a record-increase in COVID-19 infections.