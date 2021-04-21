India to increase oxygen supplies amid shortage - government

Empty cryogenic tankers are seen onboard the bogie open military new (BOMN) wagon before being transported to a Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) plant from another state for refilling with liquid oxygen, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government plans to increase supplies of medical oxygen in coming days, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Wednesday, as a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases soaks up supplies.

The government was also evaluating applications from suppliers overseas for oxygen imports, Bhushan told a news conference, adding that state leaders in the country should plan its use.