India to increase oxygen supplies amid shortage - government

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government plans to increase supplies of medical oxygen in coming days, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Wednesday, as a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases soaks up supplies.
The government was also evaluating applications from suppliers overseas for oxygen imports, Bhushan told a news conference, adding that state leaders in the country should plan its use.
Reporting by Neha Arora in NEW DELHI and Shivani Singh in BENGALURU; Editing by Andrew Heavens
