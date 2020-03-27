India's Reliance seeks to sell MidEast crude cargoes in rare move

SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI, March 27 (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries Ltd is seeking to sell some April-loading crude cargoes in a rare move as it plans to cut crude processing after the coronavirus pandemic hit global fuel demand, four sources said on Friday.

The private refiner has offered various grades of Middle East crude for sale in Asia’s spot market, including grades such as Abu Dhabi’s Murban crude and Qatar’s al-Shaheen crude, the sources said. “Everything is possible if you are interested,” another source said.

The company did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore and Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Mark Potter)