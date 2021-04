FILE PHOTO: Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Serum Institute of India poses for a picture at the Serum Institute of India, Pune, India, 30 November 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo]

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Serum Institute of India will be able to raise its monthly output of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to 100 million doses by July from 60-70 million now, later than a previous timeline of end-May, its chief executive Adar Poonawalla told CNBC-TV18.