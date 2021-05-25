India said to plan COVID-19 economic stimulus package - Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: A view shows empty roads during a 14-hour long curfew to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, in Ahmedabad, India, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

(Reuters) - India is preparing an economic stimulus package for the sectors worst affected by COVID-19, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The finance ministry is working on proposals to bolster the tourism, aviation and hospitality industries, along with small and medium-sized companies, Bloomberg reported.

The discussions were at an early stage and no timeline for an announcement was decided, the report added bloom.bg/2Spsic6.