U.S. OKs return of U.S. government workers' families from India amid COVID

A patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) receives treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital in New Delhi, India, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Family members of U.S. government employees in India can voluntarily return to the United States, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday as a second wave of COVID-19 cases further sank the Southeast Asian nation into crisis.

The department, which approved the move on Wednesday, also said in a notice any other U.S. citizens who want to leave the country should utilize commercial aircraft. It reiterated its warning for U.S. travelers not to go to India.

State Department officials previously ushered citizens of Asia last year as the novel coronavirus emerged out of China.

Its effort to transport family members of federal employees out of India comes as the country set a new world record for daily COVID-19 infections and its total infections to date passed the 18 million mark.

The rise in cases has battered the world’s second most populous nation and spurred the United States and other countries to send aid.

Hospitals in India are struggling to cope with streams of patients amid hospital bed and oxygen shortages. Morgues and gravediggers are also overwhelmed. The country also does not have the vaccine stock for the estimated 800 million now eligible for the shots, and only about 9% of its population of about 1.4 billion has received a dose.