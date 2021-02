FILE PHOTO: Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India’s Bharat Biotech is likely to export its COVID-19 vaccine to Brazil and the United Arab Emirates by the end of this week, a company spokeswoman told Reuters on Tuesday.

The company did not provide any details on a specific timeline, or the number of doses and their price.