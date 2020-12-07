Bharat Biotech seeks emergency use nod for COVID-19 vaccine - government source

FILE PHOTO: A man rides his motorcycle past a parked bus of Indian biotechnology company Bharat Biotech outside its office in Hyderabad, India July 3, 2020. REUTERS/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Bharat Biotech has sought emergency-use authorization from the Indian drug regulator for its COVID-19 vaccine, a senior government official said on Monday.

The company filed its application with the Drugs Controller General of India earlier on Monday, the source said. The company could not immediately be reached for comment.

The private pharmaceutical company based in the southern city of Hyderabad is developing a vaccine called Covaxin that it plans to launch by the second quarter of 2021.