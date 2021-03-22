Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

FACTBOX-India's many COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing deals

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    NEW DELHI, March 22 (Reuters) - India is the world's biggest
maker of vaccines and its companies have signed deals to
manufacture or sell billions of doses of various coronavirus
shots.
    Here are the production or marketing details announced by
the companies, some of whom are also developing their own
vaccines:
    
     COMPANY           VACCINE/VACCINE       PROMISED ANNUAL
                          DEVELOPER          PRODUCTION/MARK
                                             ETING AGREEMENT
 Serum Institute    * AstraZeneca             * About 1 bln
     of India        vaccine, branded as      doses a year
 (world's biggest         COVISHIELD                
  vaccine maker)                              # About 1 bln
                        # Novavax             doses a year
                           vaccine                  
  Bharat Biotech       COVAXIN (Bharat        About 700 mln
                    Biotech/Indian Council     doses/year
                     of Medical Research)    
  Biological E.      * Johnson & Johnson     * Up to 600 mln
                                               doses/year
                                             (deal yet to be
                                               finalised)
                                                    
                          # Own vaccine       # About 1 bln
                   candidate developed with    doses/year
                        Baylor College of           
                   Medicine in Houston and   
                     Dynavax Technologies    
                                             
   Dr. Reddy’s        Sputnik V (Russian      To market 100
   Laboratories       Direct Investment       mln doses in
                   Fund/Gamaleya Institute)       India
                                                    
      Stelis              Sputnik V           At least 200
    Biopharma                                   mln doses
                                                    
   Gland Pharma           Sputnik V           Up to 252 mln
                                                 doses 
                                                    
 Hetero Biopharma         Sputnik V           More than 100
                                                mln doses
                                                    
 Virchow Biotech          Sputnik V             Up to 200
                                             million doses a
                                                  year
      Cadila           ZyCoV-D vaccine        About 100 mln
    Healthcare            candidate           doses a year
                                                initially
 
 (Reporting by Krishna N. Das, Editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)
