FACTBOX-India's many COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing deals

NEW DELHI, March 22 (Reuters) - India is the world's biggest maker of vaccines and its companies have signed deals to manufacture or sell billions of doses of various coronavirus shots. Here are the production or marketing details announced by the companies, some of whom are also developing their own vaccines: COMPANY VACCINE/VACCINE PROMISED ANNUAL DEVELOPER PRODUCTION/MARK ETING AGREEMENT Serum Institute * AstraZeneca * About 1 bln of India vaccine, branded as doses a year (world's biggest COVISHIELD vaccine maker) # About 1 bln # Novavax doses a year vaccine Bharat Biotech COVAXIN (Bharat About 700 mln Biotech/Indian Council doses/year of Medical Research) Biological E. * Johnson & Johnson * Up to 600 mln doses/year (deal yet to be finalised) # Own vaccine # About 1 bln candidate developed with doses/year Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and Dynavax Technologies Dr. Reddy’s Sputnik V (Russian To market 100 Laboratories Direct Investment mln doses in Fund/Gamaleya Institute) India Stelis Sputnik V At least 200 Biopharma mln doses Gland Pharma Sputnik V Up to 252 mln doses Hetero Biopharma Sputnik V More than 100 mln doses Virchow Biotech Sputnik V Up to 200 million doses a year Cadila ZyCoV-D vaccine About 100 mln Healthcare candidate doses a year initially (Reporting by Krishna N. Das, Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)