FILE PHOTO: A ground staff walks past a container kept at the Cargo Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, which according to the officials will be used as a COVID-19 vaccine handling and distribution center, during the media preview in New Delhi, India December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Experts at India’s drug regulator have recommended emergency-use approval for the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine and another developed locally by Bharat Biotech and a state-run research body, the government said on Saturday.