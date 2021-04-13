India fast-tracks emergency approvals for foreign-produced COVID-19 vaccines

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India said on Tuesday it would fast-track emergency approvals for foreign-produced COVID-19 vaccines that have been granted emergency authorisation in other countries, as infections surge.

“The first 100 beneficiaries of such foreign vaccines shall be assessed for seven days for safety outcomes before it is rolled out for further immunisation programme within the country,” the health ministry said in a statement.