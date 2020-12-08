Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharma

India may authorise some COVID-19 vaccines in weeks, says health secretary

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Vials of AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD, coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, are seen before they are packaged inside a lab at Serum Institute of India, Pune, India, November 30, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s government regulator could grant a license to some developers of COVID-19 vaccines in the next few weeks, the country’s top health official said on Tuesday.

Six vaccines, including Astra Zeneca’s Covidshield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, are in trial stages, Federal health secretary Rajesh Bhushan told a press conference.

Bhushan said Bharat Biotech had sought emergency-use authorization from India’s drug regulator for its COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer and Astra Zeneca have already applied for emergency-use authorisation in India.

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens

