NEW DELHI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - India’s government has ordered 10 million more doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the Serum Institute of India, a company spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday.

The world’s biggest vaccine-making company had earlier supplied 11 million doses to the government’s inoculation campaign that began on Jan. 16. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)