India says it has millions of COVID-19 vaccines in hand, denies shortage

FILE PHOTO: An elderly woman receives a dose of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which is produced in India and marketed as Covishield, at a local clinic in Lviv, Ukraine March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pavlo Palamarchuk

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s health minister said on Thursday the country had more than 43 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in stock or in the pipeline, after many states complained of having to close inoculation centres due to a lack of supplies.

“Let’s put an end to fear mongering now!” Harsh Vardhan said on Twitter. “Where does question of shortages arise? We’re continuously monitoring & enhancing supply.”

India has so far administered more than 90 million doses.